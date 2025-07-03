Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). 619,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,049,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.34 ($0.11).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of £64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17,856.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

