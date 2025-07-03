Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14). 5,556,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average session volume of 918,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.40 ($0.16).

Tungsten West Trading Up 11.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of £21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard William Macfarlane Maxey sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £14,700 ($20,073.74). Insiders own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Tungsten West Company Profile

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

