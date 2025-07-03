Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,081,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994,476 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,713,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,822,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,501 shares during the period.

USMC opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

