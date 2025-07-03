Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,711 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $152,672,000 after purchasing an additional 133,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $115,444,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,565 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.