Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 3480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

TIIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

