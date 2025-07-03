AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $944,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:AVB opened at $201.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.