Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6%

AWK stock opened at $140.25 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

