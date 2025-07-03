Clune & Associates LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clune & Associates LTD. cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

