iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

