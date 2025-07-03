Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,029 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

