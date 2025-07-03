Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

