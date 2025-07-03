Sebold Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

