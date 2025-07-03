Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

