Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.