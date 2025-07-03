Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $540.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.82 and a 200-day moving average of $536.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.