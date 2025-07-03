Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.17 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 222.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 8,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3%

FIS opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.