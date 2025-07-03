Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,474 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

