Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.49 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

