Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CJS Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after acquiring an additional 324,690 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

