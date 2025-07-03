Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $822,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.16 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

