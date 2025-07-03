Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Veeva Systems worth $730,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $685,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 514,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $282.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

