Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,463,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,132,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 40.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,035 shares of company stock worth $7,832,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

