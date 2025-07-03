Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $620.14 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $620,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SU opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

