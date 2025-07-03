Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $380,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $7,996,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $711.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.41.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

