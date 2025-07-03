Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 180,099 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Charles Schwab worth $512,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

