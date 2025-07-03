Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1,453.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $339,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $376.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

