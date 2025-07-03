Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 6,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 181.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 196,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 84,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.