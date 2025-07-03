Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $253,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,334,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.4%

BATS USMV opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

