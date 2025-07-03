Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $108.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

