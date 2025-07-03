Audent Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,010,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

