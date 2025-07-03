Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

