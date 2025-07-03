Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 14,443 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 171,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 541,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,095,000.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0721 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

