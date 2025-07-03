Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 830.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.