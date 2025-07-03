Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

