Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
