Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.