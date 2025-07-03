Holcombe Financial Inc. Sells 268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holcombe Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $376.86.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

