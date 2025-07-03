Novem Group Grows Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Novem Group increased its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $780,194,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

