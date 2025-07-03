ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 404 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

