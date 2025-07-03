Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 14,672 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $353.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

