ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

