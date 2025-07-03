Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 4.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $787.72 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $700.20 and its 200 day moving average is $682.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.