ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 778.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $457.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

