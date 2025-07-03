Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Hess were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 79.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 1.7%

HES stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

