SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 7.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $34,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,414,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,222 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter.

RLY stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

