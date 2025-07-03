Gary M. Rodkin Acquires 246 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,322,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

