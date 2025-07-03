D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 17,213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $126,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $288.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

