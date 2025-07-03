Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 2,026 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 98,148 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 84,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of OXY opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

