Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,180,623 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.34% of Teck Resources worth $419,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 13,171.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

