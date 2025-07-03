Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 54 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $398.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

