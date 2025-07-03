Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,554,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,269,000 after buying an additional 5,600,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after purchasing an additional 132,268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 140,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

